DMK Rooted In Social Justice, Is Not Anti-Hindu: Elangovan Hits Back At Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 6 (IANS) The political sparring between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified on Monday after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused the Tamil Nadu government of being“anti-Sanatan” and“anti-Hindu”, prompting a sharp rebuttal from DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan, who said the DMK was the only party in India that was started for the sake of Hindus who were sidelined by upper castes.

Speaking to IANS, Elangovan asserted that the DMK was founded with the objective of uplifting marginalised sections within Hindu society, particularly those historically classified as Shudras and Panchamas under the traditional caste hierarchy. He emphasised that the party's ideological roots lie in the Dravidian movement, which sought to ensure access to education, employment, and dignity for oppressed communities.

“DMK is the only party in India that was started for the sake of Hindus who were sidelined by upper castes. The movement was initiated to provide them with education and employment. It is not against Hindus,” Elangovan said, countering the allegations.

He further argued that a significant majority of Hindus - whom he described as comprising nearly 90 per cent of the population in the traditional caste framework - had historically faced exclusion and discrimination. According to him, the DMK's policies and political actions have consistently aimed at correcting these inequalities.

Taking a historical perspective, the DMK leader pointed out that practices of untouchability and social exclusion were prevalent in Tamil Nadu about a century ago.“Dalits were not even allowed to travel in buses or access education. The Dravidian movement was started to change this reality, to ensure equality and opportunities for all,” he said.

Elangovan also rejected the charge of being anti-Hindu, instead turning the argument around.“We are not anti-Hindus; we stand for the welfare of Hindus. Those who sideline the majority of Hindus as untouchables or inferior are the ones who are truly anti-Hindu,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis had criticised the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, alleging that it is 'anti-Sanatan' and 'anti-Hindu' and is indulging in appeasement politics while disregarding Hindu traditions and values.

He also accused the state government of failing to respect judicial directives and attempting to challenge them in higher courts.