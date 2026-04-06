IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch RR Vs MI, Know All Details
RR have started their campaign strongly, securing wins in their first two matches. They opened with a commanding victory over the Chennai Super Kings and later achieved a narrow six-run victory against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
The former champions possess a powerful batting lineup, featuring an aggressive opening pair in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Additionally, skipper Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel provide support in the middle order. Their quick bowlers, led by Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, have also performed well with the new ball.
Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, head into the match after a setback against Delhi Capitals. The five-time champions have had a mixed start, securing a win over Kolkata Knight Riders but struggling with consistency overall.
Currently placed sixth in the table, MI will be eager to bounce back, with captain Hardik Pandya likely to return to the playing XI. The addition of Mitchell Santner strengthens their spin department and provides better balance, enabling the side to field a three-pronged Indian pace attack alongside Trent Boult.
On paper, both teams appear evenly matched, setting the stage for a competitive clash in Guwahati. While Rajasthan will aim to extend their winning run and cement their status as early contenders, Mumbai will be eager to regroup and get their campaign back on track.
When: Tuesday, April 7, 7:30 PM IST
Where: Barsapara Cricket Stadium (ACA), Guwahati
Where to watch: The RR vs MI match will be broadcast by Star Sports Network, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, and Sandeep Sharma.
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Mohammad Izhar, Danish Malewar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat
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