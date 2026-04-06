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Urjanovac Solidifies Leadership In Deep-Tech With Selection At Bharat Innovates 2026 And Key Industry Showcases
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, Maharashtra, March 30, 2026 – UrjanovaC, a pioneer in Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) based at IIT Bombay, continues its streak of high-impact industry recognitions. Most recently, the startup was selected as a top deep-tech innovator at the Bharat Innovates 2026 Pre-Summit, held on March 21–22 at the ASPIRE – IIT Bombay Research Park.
Out of over 3,000 applications nationwide, UrjanovaC was among the 137 startups chosen to showcase their R&D-backed solutions to senior government leaders, including Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Principal Scientific Adviser Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood. The summit highlighted UrjanovaC's scalable technology for converting CO2 into value-added products, a cornerstone for India's Viksit Bharat 2047 sustainability goals.
This achievement follows a period of intense activity for the UrjanovaC team:
Arogya Next (March 20, 2026): Just a day prior to the Bharat Innovates summit, UrjanovaC participated in the Arogya Next event, demonstrating the vital link between environmental decarbonization and long-term public health outcomes.
Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum (February 24–25, 2026): UrjanovaC was represented at the 34th edition of NTLF in Mumbai, engaging with global CXOs and tech leaders on how deep-tech startups are "coding the operating system of the future" through sustainable innovation.
"The past two months have been pivotal for us," said COO Ms. Koyel Das. "From the leadership dialogues at Nasscom to the focused sustainability discussions at Arogya Next and Bharat Innovates, the message is clear: India is ready for homegrown, deep-tech manufacturing. UrjanovaC is proud to be at the forefront of this transition, turning carbon liabilities into industrial assets."
As a deep-tech venture incubated at one of India's premier research parks, UrjanovaC remains committed to bridging the gap between laboratory breakthroughs and commercial industrial scale.
About UrjanovaC
UrjanovaC is a Mumbai-based deep-tech startup specializing in sustainable and energy-efficient carbon capture and utilization solutions. Based at IIT Bombay, UrjanovaC develops scalable technologies to help industries achieve net-zero goals by converting CO2 into value-added products.
About Bharat Innovates 2026
Bharat Innovates 2026 is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Education to identify and mentor top deep-tech ventures (TRL 3–9) across 13 strategic domains, providing a national platform for India's most promising R&D-backed innovations.
For more details, visit or contact Koyel Das at [email protected]
Out of over 3,000 applications nationwide, UrjanovaC was among the 137 startups chosen to showcase their R&D-backed solutions to senior government leaders, including Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Principal Scientific Adviser Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood. The summit highlighted UrjanovaC's scalable technology for converting CO2 into value-added products, a cornerstone for India's Viksit Bharat 2047 sustainability goals.
This achievement follows a period of intense activity for the UrjanovaC team:
Arogya Next (March 20, 2026): Just a day prior to the Bharat Innovates summit, UrjanovaC participated in the Arogya Next event, demonstrating the vital link between environmental decarbonization and long-term public health outcomes.
Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum (February 24–25, 2026): UrjanovaC was represented at the 34th edition of NTLF in Mumbai, engaging with global CXOs and tech leaders on how deep-tech startups are "coding the operating system of the future" through sustainable innovation.
"The past two months have been pivotal for us," said COO Ms. Koyel Das. "From the leadership dialogues at Nasscom to the focused sustainability discussions at Arogya Next and Bharat Innovates, the message is clear: India is ready for homegrown, deep-tech manufacturing. UrjanovaC is proud to be at the forefront of this transition, turning carbon liabilities into industrial assets."
As a deep-tech venture incubated at one of India's premier research parks, UrjanovaC remains committed to bridging the gap between laboratory breakthroughs and commercial industrial scale.
About UrjanovaC
UrjanovaC is a Mumbai-based deep-tech startup specializing in sustainable and energy-efficient carbon capture and utilization solutions. Based at IIT Bombay, UrjanovaC develops scalable technologies to help industries achieve net-zero goals by converting CO2 into value-added products.
About Bharat Innovates 2026
Bharat Innovates 2026 is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Education to identify and mentor top deep-tech ventures (TRL 3–9) across 13 strategic domains, providing a national platform for India's most promising R&D-backed innovations.
For more details, visit or contact Koyel Das at [email protected]
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