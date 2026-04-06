The Full Spectrum Of K-Culture In One Place:“2026 Myk FESTA” To Open June 25

MENAFN - GetNews) A four-day event to be held from June 25 (Thu) to 28 (Sun) across the KINTEX area, showcasing the full spectrum of K-culture, including beauty, fashion, and food







The 2026 MyK FESTA, a comprehensive K-culture event hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Minister CHAE Hwi-young, hereinafter“MCST”) and organized by the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (President Park Chang Sik, hereinafter“KOFICE”), will be held for four days, from June 25 (Thu) to 28 (Sun), at KINTEX and SONO Calm GOYANG in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

Next-Generation Star Lee Chae Min Appointed as Official Ambassador

Actor Lee Chae Min has been appointed as the official ambassador for this year's event. Lee has garnered global recognition as a rising star through the drama Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. Additionally, he is also widely known among K-pop audiences worldwide, bolstered by his extensive experience as a music show MC. KOFICE stated that Lee was selected in recognition of his fresh and sophisticated image as a rising K-culture icon, which closely aligns with the values of MyK FESTA. As the official ambassador, Lee is expected to participate in on-site programs during the event, with detailed program information to be announced at a later date.

A Four-Pillar Program Integrating Performance, Discourse, and Business

MyK FESTA is structured around four main programs designed to offer an immersive experience of the diverse facets of K-culture.

At KINTEX Exhibition Hall 1, dynamic K-pop concerts will be held alongside a talk platform offering insights into the cultural industries. First, MyK LIVE (a concert) will feature top-tier artists such as HIGHLIGHT, TREASURE, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, izna, and Hearts2Hearts, showcasing the essence of K-pop. Second, MyK VOICE (a talk session) will bring together experts from various sectors of the cultural industries to engage in open discussions on current trends and the future outlook of K-culture. Third, MyK STREET (an exhibition and experience-driven platform) will offer new consumer experiences through pop-up stores and showcases featuring companies across various K-culture sectors.

At SONO Calm GOYANG, a series of specialized business programs will be held to strengthen the industry ecosystem of K-culture. Finally, MyK TRADE (an export consultation platform) will support the tangible global expansion of Korea's cultural industries through B2B export consultations and a networking day involving global buyers and Korean companies.

Park Chang Sik, President of KOFICE, stated,“At last year's inaugural event, MyK FESTA shared content that brought together K-culture and everyday life for global audiences, demonstrating its potential as an event capable of attracting around 50,000 global fans.” He added,“This year, we plan to offer a more in-depth experience of our cultural industries through a diverse range of programs tailored to the individual preferences of visitors.”

Ticket information and detailed schedules for the MyK LIVE concerts will be announced in phases via the official website () and official social media channels.