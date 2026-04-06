Dessureault Herbert Avocats Recognized For Excellence In Family Law In The 2026 Edition Of The Best Lawyers In Canadatm

MENAFN - GetNews) "Louis Dessureault and Stéphanie Herbert from Dessureault Herbert Avocats"For the second consecutive year, Dessureault Herbert Avocats has been recognized for its elite Family Law practice in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in CanadaTM.







MONTRÉAL, QC - April 6, 2026 - Dessureault Herbert Avocats is proud to announce that the firm and its founding partners, Stéphanie Herbert and Louis Dessureault, have been recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada for their outstanding work in Family Law.

This marks the second consecutive year that both partners have received this prestigious peer-reviewed honor, underscoring the firm's consistent commitment to legal excellence and its reputation as a leader in the Montréal legal community.

A Legacy of Sophisticated Advocacy

Since its inception, Dessureault Herbert Avocats has distinguished itself by handling some of the most complex and high-stakes family law matters in Québec. The firm's approach combines rigorous litigation strategy with a deep understanding of the financial and corporate intricacies that often accompany modern family disputes.

"Our recognition in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers reflects our firm's unwavering dedication to resolving even the most challenging family law matters with pragmatism and integrity," said Louis Dessureault. "Whether we are navigating international child abduction cases or complex asset allocations involving trusts and private companies, our goal remains the same: to provide our clients with a sophisticated strategy that protects their interests both in and out of the courtroom."

Recognized Expertise

The 2026 rankings highlight the diverse strengths of the firm's leadership:



Stéphanie Herbert: Recognized for her tenacity and expertise in complex litigation, Stéphanie is frequently sought after for cases involving management companies, forensic accounting, and extraordinary recourses such as Mareva injunctions. Her ability to bridge family law with corporate and tax law ensures a comprehensive defense for professionals and business owners. Louis Dessureault: A seasoned litigator who has appeared before all levels of court, including the Supreme Court of Canada, Louis is widely respected for his knowledge of trust and estate litigation. His leadership in the "Family Law Leaders of Tomorrow" and his service on various Barreau de Montréal committees reinforce his standing as a pillar of the legal community.



About Dessureault Herbert Avocats

Located in the heart of Montréal, Dessureault Herbert Avocats is a premier boutique firm specializing in Family Law and Estate Litigation. The firm represents clients in a wide range of matters, including parental time disputes, alimony and child support, and the division of complex assets. Known for their collaborative approach with tax specialists and forensic accountants, the firm provides tailored, high-level representation for high-net-worth individuals and families facing intricate legal challenges.

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About Best Lawyers®

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review research and marketing company in the legal profession. Recognition in The Best Lawyers in Canada is based entirely on peer review, designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers regarding the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.