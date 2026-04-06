Minister: Jordan Boosts Social Protection Partnerships

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 6 (Petra) -- Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa on Monday discussed avenues for joint cooperation with Ford Foundation Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Saba Mubsalat, and acting Deputy Executive Secretary for Programs at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) Mehrinaz El Awady.The meeting addressed cooperation in economic empowerment for persons with disabilities and youth, where it covered developing pathways from care and protection to rehabilitation, employment and entrepreneurship, and strengthening private sector partnerships through expanded vocational and technical training aligned with labor market needs, according to a ministry statement.The minister also reviewed cooperation on social policy and the "Equality: Providing Opportunities for Future Generations" project, implemented in coordination with ESCWA in line with recommendations of its Social Development Committee and in support of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.She expressed appreciation for the partnership with ESCWA in strengthening Jordan's social protection system, as well as efforts of the Ford Foundation and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in implementing the first phase of the NGO classification program.The initiative has enhanced the role of civil society in the social protection sector and improved the capacity of associations to serve local communities.The minister reaffirmed the importance of expanding partnerships to support government priorities in social sectors and the national social protection strategy.For her part, Mubsalat highlighted the constructive cooperation between the ministry and the Ford Foundation, which is in line with the ministry's priorities and programs targeting the most vulnerable groups.