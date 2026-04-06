Abu Dhabi Confirms One Injury From Falling Shrapnel Following Interception

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

The authorities in Abu Dhabi are dealing with an incident resulting from the fall of shrapnel on Raneen Systems Company in Musaffah, ICAD City.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office confirms that the incident is a result of a successful interception by air defences.

The office also states that one Ghanaian national sustained moderate injuries as a result of the incident.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Authorities urge the public to rely solely on official sources and refrain from sharing rumours or unverified information.

On April 5, authorities in Abu Dhabi also responded to multiple fires at the Borouge Petrochemicals Factory, caused by debris from a successful air defence interception.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed that factory operations have been immediately suspended pending a damage assessment.

Earlier, on April 3, operations at the Habshan gas facilities in Abu Dhabi were temporarily halted after a fire broke out due to debris from a successful interception.

One Egyptian national was killed, and four others, two Egyptians and two Pakistanis, sustained minor injuries.

Dubai confirms Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan nationals injured in shrapnel incident Shrapnel falls on Oracle building in Dubai Internet City; no injuries recorded