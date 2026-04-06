Authorities Respond To Iranian Drone Attack On Du Building In Fujairah
- By: Salma El Omla
[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]
Authorities in Fujairah are currently responding to an incident involving a drone attack coming from Iran on the Du telecommunications company building in the emirate.Recommended For You 1 Nepali, 3 Pakistanis injured in Khor Fakkan port fire after debris incident
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The Fujairah Media Office confirmed that no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.
Authorities assured residents they will provide updates as they become available.
They also urged the public to rely solely on official sources and avoid spreading rumours.
This marks the second attack on telecommunications companies in the UAE by Iranian drones.
On March 30 night, Sharjah authorities reported responding to an incident in which a drone, reportedly launched from Iran, struck the administrative building of Thuraya Telecommunications Company in the emirate's Central Region.
The Sharjah Media Office confirmed that no injuries occurred from the incident.ALSO READ
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