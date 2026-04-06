KEZAD Group Attracts Dh147 Million In New Projects Across Al Ain, Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group), one of the largest operators of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the region, today announced that it has attracted five new industrial and logistics projects across KEZAD Al Ain and KEZAD Al Ma'mourah - Abu Dhabi, with investors committing a combined investment of Dh147 million, a total footprint of over 84,000 square metres, and the creation of 500 jobs.

The projects include Haber/Elixir, which will establish an oilfield chemicals blending facility; Grand Line Industries, which will set up a car cleaning products manufacturing facility; Precent Enterprises Metals Coating, which will develop a metal forming and coating facility; Unibal Group Investment, which will develop its second industrial and logistics warehousing project in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its first project in KEZAD Al Ain (Unibal Park II). Meanwhile, Al Lul Transport & General Contracting, will develop a major industrial and logistics warehousing project in KEZAD Al Ma'mourah.

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The projects add to the momentum KEZAD built in 2025, when it reached 73.6 sq km of leased land, recording 3.3 sq km of net new land leases, with 67 per cent of total land leases linked to industrial and manufacturing activity. The AD Ports Group's Economic Cities & Free Zones cluster, which KEZAD Group is a part of, also reported AED 2.87 billion in revenue in 2025, up 45 per cent year on year.

Abdullah Al Hameli, Chief Executive Officer, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said:“These new projects reflect steady demand for industrial and logistics assets that support real economic activity in Abu Dhabi. The combined scale of investment, the diversity of sectors involved, and the 500 jobs these projects are expected to create are the highlights of these projects. This is the kind of growth that strengthens Abu Dhabi's industrial base in practical terms, adding production capability, warehousing capacity, and long-term value across the wider trade ecosystem.”

Four of the projects are in KEZAD Al Ain, where they represent a little more than a combined 37,400 square metres, Dh47 million in investment, and 200 jobs. The fifth project, located in KEZAD Al Ma'mourah in Abu Dhabi, represents more than 46,500 square metres, Dh100 million in investment, and 300 jobs, making it the largest of the five by both value and employment.

The latest agreements show that businesses continue to choose KEZAD for infrastructure that is ready, connected, and built for growth. From specialist chemicals and metal processing to warehousing and logistics development, these projects add depth to KEZAD's industrial offering and support its role in enabling investors to scale with confidence in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The new agreements come at a time when KEZAD continues to expand its industrial and warehousing base. In 2025, the Economic Cities & Free Zones cluster delivered 146,000 square metres of new warehouse capacity, while maintaining 91 per cent warehouse occupancy despite this additional supply. KEZAD also continued to advance specialised hubs including Metal Park, Rahayel Auto and Mobility City, Agtech Park, and Abu Dhabi Food Hub, widening its offer across core industrial sectors.

As Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its industrial and logistics base, KEZAD Group remains focused on enabling investors with integrated solutions that bring together industrial land, warehousing, utilities, and connectivity within one operating environment.