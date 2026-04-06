Iranian Red Crescent Expresses Gratitude For Azerbaijan's Humanitarian Aid

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Iranian Red Crescent Society thanks Azerbaijan for the humanitarian aid provided to Iran, Razieh Alishavandi, Under-Secretary General for International Affairs and International Humanitarian Law (IHL) at the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran, told local media, Trend reports.

According to her, so far, humanitarian aid has been sent to Iran from Azerbaijan, Russia, India, China, Dagestan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iraq.

Alishavandi noted that humanitarian aid was sent to the country via land borders.

The official stated that Iran has not appealed to any international organization or country for humanitarian aid, and the countries have provided assistance to Iran voluntarily.

"In addition to local potential, assistance sent by countries is being used. Iran expresses its gratitude to these countries, states, and peoples," she added.

The humanitarian aid was sent following a telephone conversation between President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on March 8, 2026, with the aim of supporting the immediate needs of the neighboring and friendly Iranian people. Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid to Iran three times so far.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.