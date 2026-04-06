Sweden To Supply Ukraine With Modern Tridon Mk2 Air Defense Systems

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

"Sweden will allocate EUR 400 million to procure these systems, nearly one-third of the new EUR 1.2 billion military assistance package announced in February," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the Tridon Mk2 is a mobile medium-range air defense system, first introduced in 2024. It can operate in all weather conditions, day and night. One of its advantages is the relatively low cost per shot.

The system is equipped with a 40 mm automatic Bofors 40 Mk4 cannon, capable of engaging targets at distances of up to 12 km, with a firing rate of up to 300 rounds per minute. The system can also reduce the firing rate to 200 rounds per minute, saving ammunition and adapting to specific combat tasks.

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The Tridon Mk2 uses programmable airburst munitions, which detonate just before reaching the target, creating a cloud of fragments. This significantly increases effectiveness against aerial drones and cruise missiles.

The system can be mounted on tracked armored all-terrain vehicles like the BvS 10 or on Scania trucks. It is equipped with electric drives, allowing easy integration with various platforms, unlike systems that rely on hydraulic drives.

The Swedish Tridon Mk2 is a versatile air defense system combining high efficiency, a wide range of applications, and relatively low operating costs. It is capable of simultaneously countering multiple threats, including strike and reconnaissance drones, aircraft, helicopters, and cruise missiles.

As reported earlier, the Swedish government also presented a new support package for Ukraine for 2026 worth about SEK 240 million (approximately $25.7 million).