Iran: Trump A 'Supreme War Criminal' If He Executes Strike Threat

MENAFN - Asia Times) Iranian officials on Monday warned US President Donald Trump that his name will be“etched in history as a supreme war criminal” if he follows through with his threat to wage total war on Iran's civilian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister, wrote on social media following Trump's Easter-morning outburst that“threats to attack power plants and bridges (civilian infrastructure) constitute war crimes under Article 8(2)(b) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions of 1977 (Article 52).”

“The president of the United States, in his capacity as the highest-ranking official of his country, has openly threatened to commit war crimes-an act that entails his individual criminal responsibility before the International Criminal Court and any competent national court,” Gharibabadi added, vowing that Iran“will deliver a decisive, immediate, and regret-inducing response” to any attack.

Esmail Baghaei, a spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said Trump's threats are“an indication of a criminal mindset.”