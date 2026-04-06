Iran: Trump A 'Supreme War Criminal' If He Executes Strike Threat
Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister, wrote on social media following Trump's Easter-morning outburst that“threats to attack power plants and bridges (civilian infrastructure) constitute war crimes under Article 8(2)(b) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions of 1977 (Article 52).”
“The president of the United States, in his capacity as the highest-ranking official of his country, has openly threatened to commit war crimes-an act that entails his individual criminal responsibility before the International Criminal Court and any competent national court,” Gharibabadi added, vowing that Iran“will deliver a decisive, immediate, and regret-inducing response” to any attack.
Esmail Baghaei, a spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said Trump's threats are“an indication of a criminal mindset.”
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