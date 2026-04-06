Dine At Michelin-Star Restaurants In UAE At Half The Price?

The newly launched 'Dubai, A Fine Way to Dine' campaign, rolled out by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, brought together a curated list of restaurants, including Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand spots, with offers of up to 50 per cent off. The initiative runs until April 19.

From fine dining institutions to popular homegrown concepts, the campaign includes names such as Avatara, Trèsind Studio, Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, TakaHisa, Jun's, The Guild, CÉ LA VI, Manāo, 21grams and COYA.

The idea is simple: make premium dining more accessible, even if just for a short window. Diners can choose from discounted à la carte menus, business lunches, and specially curated set menus across participating venues.

Trèsind Studio, one of the participating Michelin-starred restaurants, said the initiative has already started shifting who is walking through its doors.

“There's always a balance to strike between staying true to what you do and opening the door a little wider. Campaigns like this work when they feel aligned, not diluted, and for Trèsind Studio, the appeal was exactly that: the chance to introduce more people to the restaurant without compromising the experience itself,” said Courtney Brandt, senior marketing manager at Trèsind Studio.

“The response, so far, has been wonderful. There's a different energy in the room. Guests who may have been curious for a while are finally making reservations, and a few familiar faces are returning,” she added.

Dubai's dining scene has long been one of its biggest draws, shaped by a mix of global cuisines and homegrown concepts. With residents from nearly 200 nationalities, the city's food culture reflects that diversity, and campaigns like this aim to bring more people into that experience.

According to officials, the initiative that was rolled out on March 28 is also about connection, using food as a way to bring people together across cultures and communities.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of DET, said: "Food brings us together in celebration of our shared humanity and remarkable diversity. This is the essence of Dubai, a city where our uniqueness enriches our collective experience and strengthens the bonds of our community."

More details on participating restaurants and offers are available on the campaign's official website.

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