UAE Announces Extension Of Nafis Programme Until 2040
- By: Poojaraj Maniyeri
UAE announced the extension of the Nafis programme until 2040. The announcement was made by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
The initiative seeks to advance sustainable Emiratisation, empower national talent, and strengthen its role in the labour market as a key driver of the national economy.Recommended For You Iran's internet blackout longest nationwide shutdown on record Syria takes legal action against rioters who attacked, vandalised UAE embassy
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These enhancements are also introduced in line with Year of the Family
- A new programme launched to support the children of Emirati mothers working in the private sector.
A new programme introduced to support the wives of Emirati citizens working in the private sector.Children's allowance expanded with no cap on the number of children, strengthening family stability.
The extension of the programme comes under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
So far,176,000 Emiratis have been employed through the Nafis programme, with 152,000 currently working in the private sector. Among the total beneficiaries, 74 per cent are women; 38,000 individuals have been supported through the children's allowance programme.
Under Nafis, there is a strong focus on Emirati capabilities, with 32,000 companies employing national talent.ALSO READ
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