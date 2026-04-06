Anne Hathaway Is Everywhere In 2026. Here's What She Has Coming Next

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For a while, it felt like Anne Hathaway was choosing her roles carefully, appearing just enough to stay present without over-saturating screens. 2026 changes that.

With five films scheduled across the year, spanning sequels, literary adaptations, and darker original stories, Hathaway is stepping into one of her most visible phases in years.

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Mother Mary

Release date: April 17, 2026

Directed and written by David Lowery, the musical drama tells the story of long-buried wounds rising to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer on the eve of her comeback performance.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Her biggest hook for 2026, coming with the legacy sequel of The Devil Wears Prada, nearly 20 years later, and still carrying the buzz.

While Miranda nears retirement, she reunites with Andy Sachs, but this time to face off against her former assistant turned rival, Emily Charlton. Fans will be seeing the trio, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway, once again.

Andy Sachs nostalgia, fashion crowd interest, this one is expected to be everywhere.

The Odyssey

Release date: July 17, 2026

Anne gives it all in 2026, from drama to action and fantasy, joining a project by Interstellar and The Dark Knight filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous journey back to Ithaca, encountering figures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and Circe along the way.

End of Oak Street

Release date: August 14, 2026

A darker turn.

A mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street out of suburbia and into the unknown. The Platt family soon realises their survival depends on sticking together as they navigate a completely unrecognisable world.

More grounded, more psychological, this feels like a shift in pace right after the big summer release.

Verity

Release date: October 2, 2026

Another Colleen Hoover adaptation, starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, bringing book fans back in after the success of It Ends With Us.

Hired as a ghostwriter for renowned author Verity Crawford, Lowen Ashleigh's assignment takes a dark turn when she discovers chilling autobiographical notes. As secrets unfold, the line between fiction and reality starts to blur.

Built-in fanbase, strong online traction, and a thriller that will likely dominate conversations.

This isn't just about volume. The range, from legacy sequels to darker thrillers and large-scale adaptations, shows a shift.

Rather than sticking to one lane, Hathaway's 2026 is about contrast, balancing mainstream visibility with more performance-driven roles.

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