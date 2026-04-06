Screen Awards 2026 Winners: 'Dhurandhar', 'Homebound' Bag Top Honours
At the centre of it all was a host lineup comprising Sunil Grover, Zakir Khan and Alia Bhatt, who steered the evening with sketches and self-aware humour. And the balance between legacy and reinvention became the night's defining through-line, celebrating the legacy of Hindi cinema.Top wins: Dhurandhar, HomeboundRecommended For You 1 Nepali, 3 Pakistanis injured in Khor Fakkan port fire after debris incident
The spotlight of the night belonged to two films: Homebound and Dhurandhar. Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, already on the global radar and later selected as India's official entry to the Oscars, walked away with the 'Best Film' honour, underscoring how the Screen jury still leans towards emotionally layered, socially aware storytelling.
Running parallel to that was Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which dominated the list of accolades. The spy thriller converted its heavy nomination haul into 14 trophies, spanning direction, acting and multiple technical categories, making it the most awarded film of the evening by a wide margin.
Dhar was named 'Best Director', while Ranveer Singh's turn as an Indian spy earned him 'Best Actor' (Male). Composer Shashwat Sachdev also bagged 'Best Background Score' for his musical prowess.
In contrast, Yami Gautam Dhar's 'Best Actor' (Female) win for Haq brought the focus firmly back to content-led cinema. Haq also took home the 'Best Film for Gender Sensitivity' honour, which was a first-time category launched this year.
OTT steps into the spotlight
Any award show claiming relevance in 2026 cannot ignore streaming and the revived Screen Awards clearly got that memo. The OTT-specific categories were not treated as a footnote but as a parallel track, with Stolen leading the way as Best OTT Film.
The thriller extended its run with 'Best Script' – OTT Film and directional honours for Karan Tejpal, signalling that grounded genre stories are no longer confined to theatrical releases.
On the other hand, Sanya Malhotra's win for 'Best Actor' (Female) – OTT Film for Mrs underlined the platform's growing reputation as a space for character-driven stories that may not always find room in a star-heavy theatrical slate.
In addition to these wins, the night unfolded with several more accolades across a wide range of categories.Here's the full list of winners:
- Best Film: Homebound
Best Director: Aditya Dhar – DhurandharBest Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar
Best Actor (Female): Yami Gautam Dhar – HaqBest Supporting Actor (Male): Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Shalini Vatsa – HomeboundBreakthrough Debut Director: Shazia Iqbal – Dhadak 2
Breakthrough New Actor (Male): Ahaan Panday – SaiyaaraBreakthrough New Actor (Female): Aneet Padda – Saiyaara
Best Action: Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut – DhurandharBest Background Score: Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly – 'Shararat' (Dhurandhar)Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar
Best Costume Design: Sheetal Iqbal Sharma – Chhaava; Smriti Chauhan – Dhurandhar (joint)Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker – Dhurandhar
Best Hairstyling and Make-up: Preetisheel Singh D'Souza – DhurandharBest Production Design: Saini S. Johray – Dhurandhar
Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee – DhurandharBest Special Effects (VFX): Dhurandhar
Best Film Writing (Story and Screenplay): Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumit Roy – HomeboundBest Song: Saiyaara Title Track (Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami)
Best Lyrics: 'Ul Julool Ishq' from Gustaakh IshqBest Playback Singer (Male): Faheem Abdullah – Saiyaara Title Track
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara Title Track
- Best OTT Film: Stolen producer Gaurav Dhingra
Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film: Sanya Malhotra – MrsBest Actor (Male) – OTT Film: Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen
Best Director – OTT Film: Karan Tejpal – StolenBest Script – OTT Film: Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, Swapnil Salkar – Stolen
The event was live-streamed on YouTube and SonyLiv.ALSO READ
- How Screen Awards 2026 revived the magic of Indian cinema's award ceremonies Academy Awards 2026: India's 'Homebound' advances to round of 15 'Homebound' makes Oscars 2026 shortlist: Indian films that cracked the Academy
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