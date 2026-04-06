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Türkiye’s Hakan Fidan Meets US Envoy in Ankara

Türkiye’s Hakan Fidan Meets US Envoy in Ankara


2026-04-06 09:04:40
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan convened with the United States Ambassador to Ankara and Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, in the nation’s capital, as indicated by diplomatic sources.

According to officials from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan and Barrack conducted discussions in Ankara. However, no additional information or specifics regarding the meeting were disclosed.

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