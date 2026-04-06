Vanderveen Dominates Doha Finale With Five-Star Grand Prix Triumph

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: American rider Kristen Vanderveen capped a superb run in Doha by winning the CSI5* Grand Prix Jump-Off - 1.60m on the final day of the Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) Cup at Al Shaqab yesterday.

On the concluding day of the Doha Equestrian Tour, Vanderveen partnered 12-year-old gelding Bull Run's Jireh to a blazing jump-off time of 44.07 seconds, securing the winner's prize of €97,500. The American, who stayed in dominant form throughout, claimed three victories on the final day.

“This is a great way to finish the Doha Tour,” Vanderveen said.

American rider Kristen Vanderveen in action astride Bull Run's Jireh.

“It was my first Tour here in Doha and I have been delighted to be here. It was an amazing opportunity for the horses to ride in such a vast arena. I also got a chance to experience the beautiful culture. It has been quite special and I would surely love coming back.”

Home rider Bassem Mohammed, aboard Wathnan Issem, took second place in 44.13 seconds, while Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Alsharbatly finished third with Skorphults Baloutendro, despite posting the fastest time of 43.52 seconds, taking four penalties in the 17-rider contest.

Bassem earned €65,000, with Alsharbatly collecting €48,750.

The Doha Equestrian Tour 2026 that began in January featured 10 championships, attracting leading riders and horses from around the world. The Longines Global Champions Tour Doha, originally scheduled for March, did not take place due to regional tensions.

“We had very impressive competitions across showjumping, dressage and para dressage, with top riders and horses competing from across the globe,” Assistant Tournament Director Sheikh Talal bin Khaled Al-Thani, said.The CSI3* Grand Prix – Jump Off – 1.50m winner Mohammed Khalifa Al Baker (centre), second-placed Abdullah Alsharbatly (left), and third-placed Hussain Said Haidan pose on the podium. President of the Qatar Equestrian Federation Bader bin Mohammed Al Darwish presented the trophies to the riders.

“I want to thank [Qatar Olympic Committee President] His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani for his unwavering support in the success of the tour. The next edition of the Doha Tour will start on December 30,” he added.

British rider Scott Brash secured the overall Doha Equestrian Tour honours in both the Four-Star and Five-Star categories, while Qatar's Saad Al Saad was crowned One-Star champion.

Qatar's Al Baker shines in three-star Grand Prix

Meanwhile, Qatar's Mohammed Khalifa Al Baker clinched the CSI3* Grand Prix Jump-Off - 1.50m title after a superb round with nine-year-old Dukhan 3.

The pair stopped the clock at 44.66 seconds in the jump-off, having earlier delivered a composed opening round in 77.56 seconds.

Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Alsharbatly, riding Quisandro, finished second in 45.73 seconds, while Qatar's Hussain Said Haidan completed the podium aboard Icaterina with a jump-off time of 48.62 seconds.

Earlier at the Longines Outdoor Arena, Vanderveen delivered a flawless round aboard Starbucks to win the CSI5* – Faults & Time – 1.50m event, clocking a perfect 73.89 seconds.

Egypt's Zain Shady Samir, riding Le Boss, finished in 81.27 seconds to secure second place, while Bassem Mohammed clocked 73.48 seconds on Wathnan Zodiak to take third.

Ali, Vanderveen notch up wins at Indoor Arena

The Longines Indoor Arena also delivered thrilling action, hosting two events at the venue.

In an exciting CSI3* – Table C – 1.40m contest, Iraq's Zayed Ali, partnering with the mare Quirani van de Maltahoeve, claimed a narrow victory with a time of 64.97 seconds (61.97 + 3), despite incurring three faults.

Saudi Arabia's Khalid Al Hadi, aboard the bay gelding Capoen, missed out by fractions of a second, finishing second in 65.00 seconds (62.00 + 3) with three faults. Qatar's Sultan Salem Al Naemi rode Gannan de La Luce to third place with a penalty-free time of 68.30 seconds.

Vanderveen returned to the top in the CSI3* – Faults & Time – 1.35m event, producing another fine performance with Bull Run's Lioness. The pair clocked a flawless 58.67 seconds to claim the title.

Qatari duo Saeed Hamad Juma and Mohammed Yousef Al Jaber finished second and third respectively. Riding Wathnan Diesel, Juma posted a time of 63.86 seconds, while Al Jaber, aboard Christa 27, completed the course in 64.56 seconds.