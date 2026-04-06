Al Riffa Beat Doha Club To Clinch 49Th Saleh Saqr Ramadan Tournament Title

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Riffa emerged as victorious defeating Doha Club 7-6 in a penalty shoot-out to lift the 49th Saleh Saqr Ramadan Football Tournament title at the Doha Stadium.

The tournament, considered as one of the most prominent Ramadan tournaments which attracts widespread participation, was organized by Qatar Football Association (QFA) and Qatar Stars League (QSL).

QSL CEO Hani Taleb Ballan attended the closing ceremony of tournament and presented the winners with their medals and trophies.

On the occasion, The QSL CEO expressed his delight at the high level of game displayed by both finalists, congratulating Al Riffa on their victory and commending the performance of Doha FC and all competing teams.

He stressed that the Saleh Saqr Tournament represents a significant sporting legacy, being one of the oldest Ramadan tournaments in the Arab world and Gulf region, having been held for 49 years. This reflects its prominent place in the history of Qatar football.

He also noted that holding the matches at Doha Stadium gave the tournament a special character, given the venue's considerable historical value.

This tournament has witnessed significant milestones and turning points over the decades, ensuring its enduring prestige and remarkable continuity, especially as it bears the name of one of Qatar football's icons. He praised the ongoing support the tournament receives from QFA and QSL, and expressed his hope for an exceptional edition in next year's Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years since its inception.