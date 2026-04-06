Indonesian Envoy Attends Honouring Ceremony For Ramadan Programme Participants

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the presence of Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Qatar H E Syahda Guruh Langkah Samudera, the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center held an honouring ceremony for outstanding students who participated in its Ramadan programmes for the Indonesian community.

The ceremony included several segments, beginning with a beautiful recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by a presentation highlighting the main activities of the programme held throughout the blessed month of Ramadan.

The programme included Quran memorisation and a number of educational and cultural activities for students, with hundreds of participants taking part.

The event concluded with the honouring of the participating and outstanding students, whose number reached 75 students. Parents expressed great happiness at seeing their children honoured, emphasising their desire for these programmes to continue due to their positive impact on their children.

They noted that the programmes provided a suitable educational and recreational environment, and they also affirmed their willingness to engage with the center's future programmes and strengthen communication with it in ways that serve the best interests of their children.