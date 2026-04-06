The Oncology Institute Names Minh Merchant Chief Legal Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CERRITOS, Calif., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (“TOI”) (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that Minh Merchant has joined the organization as Chief Legal Officer. In this role, Ms. Merchant will oversee legal, regulatory, compliance and privacy functions as TOI continues to scale. This role will be essential in enabling the company to continue its growth trajectory while further enhancing its mission to be a trusted healthcare partner to oncology patients and payors.

Ms. Merchant has more than two decades of experience advising public and private healthcare organizations, including significant experience in transactional, regulatory and compliance matters. She previously served as general counsel at Midi Health, Kyverna Therapeutics, Aspira Women's Health and McKesson, and holds a JD from UCLA School of Law.

“We are excited to welcome Minh to TOI as our Chief Legal Officer,” said Daniel Virnich, MD, CEO of The Oncology Institute.“As our footprint and care model continue to grow, she brings the depth of experience to help TOI continue operate as a compliant and secure national oncology platform.”

“I'm thrilled at the opportunity to join TOI at this important juncture in the organization's growth as a public company,” commented Ms. Merchant.“The organization's mission to provide better access and affordability to cancer care is inspiring and I feel that I'm well positioned to help TOI continue its successful navigation of the rapidly evolving healthcare legal and regulatory environment.”

About The Oncology Institute ( ):

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.9 million patients, including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 180 employed and affiliate clinicians and over 100 clinics and affiliate locations of care across five states and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

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