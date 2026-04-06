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Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm


2026-04-06 09:01:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Myriad Genetics , Inc. , (“ Myriad " or the "Company") ( NASDAQ : MYGN ) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Myriad's stock price plummeted $3.00, or 41.3%, to close at $4.27 per share on May 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This massive valuation collapse followed the May 6, 2025, release of first quarter financial results, which revealed that total revenue of $196 million had declined by 3% year-over-year. Management specifically highlighted a 20% year-over-year drop in pharmacogenomics revenue, attributing the decline to UnitedHealthcare (UNH)“reducing coverage of GeneSight®.” Consequently, the Company lowered its financial guidance for the remainder of 2025 to reflect these disappointing quarterly results and a weakened“business outlook.” The market responded with extreme volatility to the combination of lost insurance coverage for a key product and the downward revision of future earnings expectations.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883

Attorney Advertising


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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