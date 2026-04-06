DNOW, Inc. Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

DNOW's stock price plummeted $3.13, or 19.1%, to close at $13.23 per share on February 20, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market decline followed the February 20, 2026, release of fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, which revealed that performance had“declined due to persistent” Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)“challenges.” During the announcement, management admitted that the specific“design architecture” of the new system was causing“inefficiencies for certain core processes” and creating“continuing negative operating and financial impacts” for the organization. As a direct result of these ongoing implementation hurdles, the Company further disclosed that it would“delay sequential and full year guidance,” as leadership could not provide reliable projections while the ERP issues remained unresolved. The revelation of these deep-seated technical failures and the resulting lack of financial transparency triggered an immediate sell-off as the market processed the risks associated with the Company's internal infrastructure.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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