Sinclair To Report First Quarter 2026 Results On April 30, 2026 At 4:00 P.M. (Eastern Time)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) will report its first quarter 2026 earnings results at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 30, 2026, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at under the subtitle“Investor Relations/Events and Presentations.” The dial-in number for the earnings call is 888-506-0062, with entry code 476025.

If you plan to participate on the conference call, please call at least two minutes prior to the start time and provide the entry code to the conference operator; or tell the operator that you are joining the Sinclair Earnings Conference Call.

If you are unable to listen to the live webcast or participate in the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available on Sinclair's website at . This will be the only venue through which a replay will be available. The company's press release and any non-GAAP reconciliations will also be available on the website.

Members of the news media are welcome on the call in a listen-only mode. Key executives will be made available to members of the news media, time permitting, following the conference call.

The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information and can be accessed at .

Category: Financial

Investor Contacts:

Christopher C. King, VP, Investor Relations

(410) 568-1500