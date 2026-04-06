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Max Estates Delivers INR 5,305 Crore Pre-Sales in FY2026; with ~INR 3,392 Crore Booked in Q4
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 6th April 2026, New Delhi: : Max Estates Limited (Max Estates), a leading real estate developer in the National Capital Region (NCR), today announced its pre-sales performance for FY 2026, solidifying its position among India’s top-tier developers. The company achieved total pre-sales of ~INR 5,305 crore, driven by the fourth quarter, which accounted for ~INR 3,392 crore of the total volume.
Project-wise Performance
Estate 361, Gurugram — Pre Sales - ~INR 1,704 Crore | India's First Forest-Anchored Intergenerational Residential Community:
Launched in December 2025, Estate 361 in Sector 36A, Gurugram quickly established itself as a category-defining LiveWell Experience. The community's 'Many habits, One habitat' philosophy— built around over 250,000 sq. ft. of forest greens with 1,000+ indigenous trees across ~18.23 acres — resonated with discerning buyers seeking a genuine nature-first lifestyle. With an average realisation of ~INR 22,000 per sq. ft. — a significant premium to the micro-market and to Max Estates' own earlier project Estate 360 — the market validated the pricing power of an architecturally distinct and ecologically curated residential community.
Estate 105, Noida — Pre Sales - ~INR 1,783 Crore | Delhi NCR's Movement-First Residential Community
Launched on March 20, 2026, Estate 105 in Noida, achieved ~INR 1,783 crore in pre-sales within just 10 days of launch. With a total first-phase GDV of ~INR 3,000 crore on a ~10.33-acre development, the project has strong momentum.
Max One, Noida — Pre Sales - ~INR 1,415 Crore | NCR's Landmark Integrated Downtown Destination
Launched with RERA approval on March 7, 2026, Max One represents a transformative revival of the long-stalled 'Delhi One' project in Sector 16B, Noida. Max Estates' acquisition of Boulevard Projects Private Limited (BPPL) and subsequent RERA clearance provided nearly a decade's worth of relief to erstwhile homebuyers, who were brought into the Max Estates family. Including bookings recognised post-RERA approval from the erstwhile developer, Max One, contributed ~INR 1,415 crore to FY26 pre-sales. This includes INR 1,221 crore of pre-sales recognised post receipt of RERA, which was done by the erstwhile developer.
Collections : The Company has achieved collections of ~INR 1,578 crore in FY 26. Across all our projects, annual collections typically range between 20–25% of the sales value and project cost, enabling the company to undertake construction without incurring any incremental debt for our residential projects.
Strong Balance Sheet : The Company has consistently been able to maintain a strong Balance Sheet with Debt as on March 2026 stood at ~INR 1,859 crore, including LRDs of INR 968 crore and Cash & Cash Equivalents as on March 2026 stood at INR 1,685 crore. The Company has a net debt of ~INR 174 crore.
Operational Trajectory & Scale
Max Estates has demonstrated a structural shift in its scale of operations over the last three years:
•FY 2024: INR 1,841 Crore
•FY 2025: INR 5,321 Crore
•FY 2026: INR 5,305 Crore
Maintaining a run rate of over INR 5,000 crore for two consecutive years, particularly in a volatile macro environment, solidifies Max Estates' reputation as a resilient and high-growth player in the Indian real estate landscape.
Looking Ahead
The company enters FY27 with high visibility on growth. With a total GDV pipeline of ~INR 16,000+ crore set to fuel growth for FY27 onwards, including Estate 105, Max One, Estate 361 and the high-potential residential community in Sector 59, Gurugram. In addition, the company aspires to add 2 million sq. ft. in the residential segment every year.
Commercial portfolio continues to be 100% leased with INR 150+ crore annual rental, with the overall commercial portfolio poised for an annuity rental income potential of INR 700+ Crore on a 100% basis (across delivered, under construction and in acquisition), in the next five years. The company aspires to add 1 million sq. ft. in the commercial segment every year.
Commenting on the same, Sahil Vachani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Max Estates, said, “Achieving ~INR 5,305 crore in pre sales for the second consecutive year with a remarkable INR 3,392 crore in Q4 alone is a strong reflection of our wellbeing focused experiences that we create for our customers with our LiveWell and WorkWell offerings. This is backed by a strong collection efficiency, with ~INR 1,578 crore collected during the year. The strong sales momentum of Estate 105 and Estate 361 indicate that our belief of thoughtfully designed and wellness led communities resonate with customers. As we enter FY27, we have high visibility on growth with a total GDV pipeline of ~INR 16,000+ crore, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with net debt of ~INR 174 crore as on date.”
Project-wise Performance
Estate 361, Gurugram — Pre Sales - ~INR 1,704 Crore | India's First Forest-Anchored Intergenerational Residential Community:
Launched in December 2025, Estate 361 in Sector 36A, Gurugram quickly established itself as a category-defining LiveWell Experience. The community's 'Many habits, One habitat' philosophy— built around over 250,000 sq. ft. of forest greens with 1,000+ indigenous trees across ~18.23 acres — resonated with discerning buyers seeking a genuine nature-first lifestyle. With an average realisation of ~INR 22,000 per sq. ft. — a significant premium to the micro-market and to Max Estates' own earlier project Estate 360 — the market validated the pricing power of an architecturally distinct and ecologically curated residential community.
Estate 105, Noida — Pre Sales - ~INR 1,783 Crore | Delhi NCR's Movement-First Residential Community
Launched on March 20, 2026, Estate 105 in Noida, achieved ~INR 1,783 crore in pre-sales within just 10 days of launch. With a total first-phase GDV of ~INR 3,000 crore on a ~10.33-acre development, the project has strong momentum.
Max One, Noida — Pre Sales - ~INR 1,415 Crore | NCR's Landmark Integrated Downtown Destination
Launched with RERA approval on March 7, 2026, Max One represents a transformative revival of the long-stalled 'Delhi One' project in Sector 16B, Noida. Max Estates' acquisition of Boulevard Projects Private Limited (BPPL) and subsequent RERA clearance provided nearly a decade's worth of relief to erstwhile homebuyers, who were brought into the Max Estates family. Including bookings recognised post-RERA approval from the erstwhile developer, Max One, contributed ~INR 1,415 crore to FY26 pre-sales. This includes INR 1,221 crore of pre-sales recognised post receipt of RERA, which was done by the erstwhile developer.
Collections : The Company has achieved collections of ~INR 1,578 crore in FY 26. Across all our projects, annual collections typically range between 20–25% of the sales value and project cost, enabling the company to undertake construction without incurring any incremental debt for our residential projects.
Strong Balance Sheet : The Company has consistently been able to maintain a strong Balance Sheet with Debt as on March 2026 stood at ~INR 1,859 crore, including LRDs of INR 968 crore and Cash & Cash Equivalents as on March 2026 stood at INR 1,685 crore. The Company has a net debt of ~INR 174 crore.
Operational Trajectory & Scale
Max Estates has demonstrated a structural shift in its scale of operations over the last three years:
•FY 2024: INR 1,841 Crore
•FY 2025: INR 5,321 Crore
•FY 2026: INR 5,305 Crore
Maintaining a run rate of over INR 5,000 crore for two consecutive years, particularly in a volatile macro environment, solidifies Max Estates' reputation as a resilient and high-growth player in the Indian real estate landscape.
Looking Ahead
The company enters FY27 with high visibility on growth. With a total GDV pipeline of ~INR 16,000+ crore set to fuel growth for FY27 onwards, including Estate 105, Max One, Estate 361 and the high-potential residential community in Sector 59, Gurugram. In addition, the company aspires to add 2 million sq. ft. in the residential segment every year.
Commercial portfolio continues to be 100% leased with INR 150+ crore annual rental, with the overall commercial portfolio poised for an annuity rental income potential of INR 700+ Crore on a 100% basis (across delivered, under construction and in acquisition), in the next five years. The company aspires to add 1 million sq. ft. in the commercial segment every year.
Commenting on the same, Sahil Vachani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Max Estates, said, “Achieving ~INR 5,305 crore in pre sales for the second consecutive year with a remarkable INR 3,392 crore in Q4 alone is a strong reflection of our wellbeing focused experiences that we create for our customers with our LiveWell and WorkWell offerings. This is backed by a strong collection efficiency, with ~INR 1,578 crore collected during the year. The strong sales momentum of Estate 105 and Estate 361 indicate that our belief of thoughtfully designed and wellness led communities resonate with customers. As we enter FY27, we have high visibility on growth with a total GDV pipeline of ~INR 16,000+ crore, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with net debt of ~INR 174 crore as on date.”
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