TN Polls: PMK Candidate Sowmiya Anbumani Files Nomination, Declares Rs 65.94 Crore Assets

MENAFN - IANS) Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu), April 6 (IANS) Asset details of PMK candidate Sowmiya Anbumani, who is contesting from the Dharmapuri Assembly constituency, have been made public following the filing of her nomination papers on the final day of submissions for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to her election affidavit, Sowmiya Anbumani has declared total assets worth Rs 65.94 crore, comprising both movable and immovable properties. The disclosure offers a detailed look into her financial holdings, placing her among the wealthier candidates in the fray for the April 23 polls.

Sowmiya Anbumani is the wife of Anbumani Ramadoss, former Union Minister and president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which is part of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.

The PMK is contesting in 18 constituencies as part of the alliance arrangement for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Breaking down her declared assets, the affidavit states that she owns movable assets valued at Rs 17 crore, while her immovable assets are estimated at Rs 48 crore. Among her movable assets, she has listed gold ornaments weighing 2,927 grams, valued at approximately Rs 4.26 crore, and diamond holdings of 151.51 carats, worth around Rs 1.64 crore. In addition, she has cash in hand amounting to Rs 2.25 lakh.

Speaking to reporters after filing her nomination, Sowmiya Anbumani expressed confidence about her electoral prospects. She said that every time she visits Dharmapuri, she is overwhelmed by the affection and support of the people, adding that the reception has grown even stronger during this campaign period.

The filing of nominations for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began on March 31 and concluded on Monday, with a notable surge in candidate participation. More than 4,100 candidates have filed their nomination papers across the state, indicating a highly competitive electoral battle.

Polling for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is scheduled to be held on April 23, while the counting of votes will be taken up on May 4.

The Dharmapuri constituency is expected to witness a closely watched contest, given the prominence of candidates and the alliances involved.