India's GI Applications Cross 2,000 Mark As Centre Pushes 2030 Target

MENAFN - KNN India)The Centre's ambitious plan to secure 10,000 Geographical Indication (GI) tags by 2030 has gathered pace, with total applications crossing the 2,000 mark to reach 2,013 as of April 2, 2026.

Record Surge in GI Applications

The milestone was marked by the filing of Kashmir Kagzi Badam as the 2,000th application, while Chyabrung from Sikkim became the 2,013th application on the same day.

The surge has been particularly sharp in recent months with 510 GI applications filed in FY 2025–26, the highest in any single fiscal year, over 780 applications filed in the last two financial years and 21 applications filed in just three days, highlighting the acceleration.

Experts attribute the spike in filings to proactive government measures, including a significant reduction in application fees from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,000 last year, making the process more accessible for producers and communities.

Steady Growth Since Early GI Registrations

India's GI ecosystem has expanded significantly since the first application for Darjeeling tea was filed in October 2003. Total GI-registered products now stand at 724. Coverage spans agriculture, handicrafts, textiles, and traditional goods

Earlier, Khavda pottery became the 1,482nd application on April 1, 2025, marking the beginning of the recent surge.

Boost to Local Economies and Exports

The expansion of GI tagging is expected to enhance global recognition of regional products, strengthen rural and artisan economies, support export promotion under initiatives like Districts as Export Hubs and protect traditional knowledge and intellectual property.

With a sharp rise in applications and policy support, India's GI ecosystem is witnessing unprecedented growth, positioning local products for stronger domestic value addition and global market access as the country moves toward its 2030 target.

(KNN Bureau)