Jordanian Columnists Address War Challenges: From The Army's Shield To The Strategic Exit And The Crisis Of National Identity

MENAFN - Amman Net) A number of Jordanian columnists addressed in their latest pieces the escalating repercussions of the regional war on the Kingdom, covering its military, security, economic and political dimensions - describing the situation as the most dangerous Jordan has faced in decades.

Fahd al-Khaytan: The army confronting an unprecedented threat

Columnist Fahd al-Khaytan noted that Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier Mustafa al-Hayari revealed for the first time the full scale of the threat facing Jordan, pointing out that what has become known as "Operation Shield of Jordan" embodies "the role the Arab Army is playing in confronting the most dangerous military threat to Jordan in decades." Al-Khaytan explained that al-Hayari's statement - that the armed forces intercept only missiles targeting Jordanian territory - "carries important political meaning that aligns fully with Jordan's position rejecting escalation and calling for diplomatic solutions." He also warned of the danger posed by Iraqi militias, describing them as holding "vast military and security influence in Iraq, with the decision of war and peace in their hands rather than the Iraqi government's," cautioning that their threat extends beyond rockets to include "attempts to form sleeper cells inside Jordan to carry out terrorist operations."

Nidal Mansour: The state needs a bolder narrative

Columnist Nidal Mansour praised the government press briefing but called for making it a regular, recurring event, arguing that "the war engulfing the region is no less dangerous than the COVID-19 pandemic." He revealed that the armed forces intercepted 281 rockets and drones targeting Jordanian territory, successfully downing 261, while 20 fell inside Jordan mostly in uninhabited areas. Mansour criticized the unjustified rush to stockpile goods, calling on the government to "impose price ceilings immediately and pursue anyone attempting to exploit citizens." He stressed that "the state's narrative must not be timid as long as it is presenting facts and defending people's security," affirming that Jordan "has never been and will never be a launchpad for aircraft or missiles targeting Iran."

Dr. Amer Sabayleh: The goal is to reshape Iran, not topple it

Columnist Dr. Amer Sabayleh offered a deep strategic analysis, concluding that "the shift toward striking Iran's vital depth is a natural outcome of the failure of the negotiating track and the inability to change Iranian behavior through traditional pressure tools." He argued that the campaign follows "a calculated, gradual escalation beginning with military infrastructure before moving to industries and broader infrastructure," citing Trump's remarks about Kharg Island as signaling "a methodology of incremental disarmament: military first, then industrial, then economic." He stressed that this escalation is "governed by a clear ceiling - avoiding total chaos, as no one wants a state of this size to collapse" - concluding that the ultimate goal is "reshaping Iran under coercive internal pressure rather than toppling it in a single blow."

Mohammad Abu Rumman: The door to negotiations is nearly shut

Columnist Mohammad Abu Rumman argued that the war "is not heading toward de-escalation but toward military intensification, geographic expansion and prolonged duration," noting that the door to negotiations between Washington and Tehran "has become nearly shut." He explained that while Trump employed a brinkmanship strategy, the problem is that "the Iranian side masters the same game and views the current battle as an existential war." He noted that Trump's early calculations have not paid off, as "Iranians did not take to the streets to welcome the strikes, the regime did not capitulate, and the Revolutionary Guard has tightened its grip on power." He outlined a possible exit scenario in which Trump declares victory after bombing infrastructure, "while maintaining sanctions and leaving major unresolved files ranging from Gulf security to the Strait of Hormuz."

Samih al-Ma'aytah: A crisis that exposes the fragility of the elites

Columnist Samih al-Ma'aytah described what Jordan is experiencing as "a unique crisis in which internal and external anxieties are intertwined," arguing that Jordan "has been made a party to this conflict by an act of Iranian aggression." He praised the competence of the armed forces, which he said "planted in Jordanians full confidence" in handling the missile threat. He sharply criticized political forces "carrying the Iranian narrative and abandoning the most fundamental duty - condemning the aggression against Jordan," attributing their absence to "political fragility that prevents them from standing up for themselves and their children's future." He concluded that Jordan's ability to navigate crises over more than a century "is no coincidence, but because it is a state that holds a reservoir of global relationships, accumulated experience, and leadership whose priority is the lives and security of Jordanians."