What Romania's Election Turmoil Reveals About Tiktok's Political Influence

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In May 2025, Romanians had to return to the polls for their presidential election. The previous year's vote had been annulled by the Constitutional Court over Russian interference. The think tank Expert Forum, supported by Switzerland, has gathered evidence of illegal campaigning. This content was published on April 6, 2026 - 10:00 9 minutes

As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.

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Deutsch de Lehren aus den Wahlen in Rumänien: Was tun gegen politische Beeinflussung auf Tiktok? Original Read more: Lehren aus den Wahlen in Rumänien: Was tun gegen politische Beeinflussung auf Ti Français fr Élections truquées via TikTok: la leçon de la Roumanie Read more: Élections truquées via TikTok: la leçon de la Rou العربية ar كيف تصدت رومانيا لمحاولات التأثير عبر تيك توك خلال الانتخابات الرئاسية؟ Read more: كيف تصدت رومانيا لمحاولات التأثير عبر تيك توك خلال الانتخابات الرئ

Romania's 2024 presidential election is seen by many in Europe as a symbol of Russian interference. Officials from the European Union have cited it as an example of how Moscow can manipulate campaigns.

Others say the annulled results also exposed how recklessly Romanian institutions had acted, thereby undermining trust in the democratic process.

“There was no fraud on election day itself to explain Georgescu's victory,” says Septimius Parvu from the Romanian think tank Expert Forum. But the campaign was very unusual. A crowded field of candidates from both major and smaller parties took part, including those on the far right. By the end of the night, Georgescu, a pro-Russian, independent far-right candidate, had won 23% of the vote.

Parvu believes that many Romanians did not back Georgescu but were instead voting against the parties in government. Why this benefited Georgescu remains unclear.

According to Parvu, the number of TikTok accounts backing Georgescu increased within only a few weeks, outpacing the combined growth of accounts supporting all other candidates over the whole year. Expert Forum doubts this was organic, that is, driven by genuine, unpaid users.

Georgescu ran a TikTok campaign likely to have cost millions of euros. Officially, his campaign spending stood at zero.

Swiss support to protect 'established democratic structures'

During Romania's 2024 and 2025 elections, Expert Forum tracked TikTok activity, flagged suspicious behaviour, and filed formal complaints.

The Peace and Human Rights Division of the Swiss foreign ministry backed the think tank in 2025 as part of a“small-scale project”, a ministry spokesperson says. The support is part of a“targeted, flexible, and context-specific approach” aimed at safeguarding established democratic structures, the spokesperson adds.

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