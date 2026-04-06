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Petition Defends Swiss Roots At Iconic Brand Aromat

Petition Defends Swiss Roots At Iconic Brand Aromat


2026-04-06 08:53:37
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A petition has been launched to preserve Swiss production of the iconic spice mix Aromat. Some 180 jobs are at stake at the historic production site at Thayngen in canton Schaffhausen. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Petition defends Swiss roots at iconic brand Aromat This content was published on April 6, 2026 - 12:13 2 minutes RTS

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The famous yellow Aromat condiment belongs to the British Unilever group, via its Knorr brand. A proposed merger between Unilever's food division and the United States company McCormick is raising concerns. The stated objective of the merger is to achieve cost savings, which is fuelling fears of offshoring.

More More Aromat: on (almost) every Swiss table for 70 years

This content was published on Jun 13, 2024 The most Swiss spice mix has recently turned 70 years old. The accidental birth of a product that has become one of the symbols of Swiss cuisine.

Read more: Aromat: on (almost) every Swiss table for 70

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