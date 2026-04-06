Petition Defends Swiss Roots At Iconic Brand Aromat

The famous yellow Aromat condiment belongs to the British Unilever group, via its Knorr brand. A proposed merger between Unilever's food division and the United States company McCormick is raising concerns. The stated objective of the merger is to achieve cost savings, which is fuelling fears of offshoring.

This content was published on Jun 13, 2024 The most Swiss spice mix has recently turned 70 years old. The accidental birth of a product that has become one of the symbols of Swiss cuisine.