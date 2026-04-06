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Judicial Infrastructure Not Optional But Essential, Says CJI Surya Kant

Judicial Infrastructure Not Optional But Essential, Says CJI Surya Kant


2026-04-06 08:52:31
(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Apr 6 (KNN) Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant has emphasised that strengthening judicial infrastructure is 'not optional but extremely essential', underlining its critical role in ensuring access to justice and upholding constitutional values.

Infrastructure Key to Judicial Independence

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, the CJI highlighted that judicial independence is closely linked to adequate infrastructure, noting that courts must function in environments that support efficiency, accessibility, and institutional self-sufficiency.

He observed that governments across political lines are increasingly recognising the importance of investing in judicial infrastructure as a core obligation rather than a discretionary expense, reported The Hindu.

Push for Modern, Future-Ready Court Systems

The CJI stressed that such projects are designed to meet the needs of the judiciary for the next century, reflecting a long-term vision for institutional capacity building.

Highlighting the importance of coordination, Justice Kant said that when the judiciary and executive align on purpose, it strengthens the functioning of the Constitution and enhances delivery of justice.

He also noted the growing momentum across states, with multiple judicial infrastructure projects underway in regions such as Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Telangana.

Access to Justice a Constitutional Commitment

The CJI reiterated that establishing and maintaining robust judicial institutions is a constitutional responsibility, rooted in the principle of ensuring access to justice for all citizens.

He added that modern infrastructure, including training facilities, record management systems, and court complexes, plays a vital role in enabling the judiciary to evolve and respond to emerging challenges.

The statement reinforces the growing policy consensus that investment in judicial infrastructure is fundamental to strengthening the rule of law, improving efficiency, and ensuring timely justice delivery in India.

(KNN Bureau)

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