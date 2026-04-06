SAIL Supplies Special Steel For INS Taragiri, Boosts Defence Indigenisation
"The warship has been constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited using the full requirement of approximately 4,000 tonnes of special grade steel plates supplied by SAIL," Ministry of Steel said in a release.
SAIL comes under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel.
As per the official release, the special steel for the warship was manufactured at SAIL's integrated plants located in Bokaro, Bhilai and Rourkela.
The steel ministry said that SAIL has been a key contributor to India's defence indigenisation efforts and has previously supplied special steel for major naval platforms, including INS Vikrant and other Project 17A frigates such as INS Nilgiri, INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri.
The construction and subsequent induction of INS Taragiri into Indian Navy is seen as a significant step in strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing, aligning with initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, while enhancing India's maritime capabilities.
(KNN Bureau)
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