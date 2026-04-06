M3M Foundation Signs Mou With Govind Sagar Block Level Federation To Empower Rural Women And Youth

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Una, Himachal Pradesh, India M3M Foundation has taken a significant step towards strengthening rural livelihoods under its flagship initiative“ Payal@40” by launching a focused programme to support and empower rural women and youth in Bangana Block, District Una, Himachal Pradesh.

M3M Foundation Signs MoU with Govind Sagar Block-Level Foundation to Empower Rural Women and Youth in Una, Himachal Pradesh



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 2 April 2026 at the Block Office, Bangana, between M3M Foundation and the Govind Sagar Block Level Federation (BLF) for the operation of the Rural Livelihood Centre (RLC), Bangana, under the Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (HPSRLM). The partnership aims to deliver structured training, capacity building, and livelihood support to Self-Help Groups (SHGs), along with skill development opportunities for local rural youth.



Through this collaboration, more than 800 beneficiaries per year are expected to benefit from SHG-based training programmes, livelihood enhancement activities, and skill development initiatives designed to improve income generation and create sustainable livelihood opportunities in the region.



The MoU was signed by Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, Managing Trustee & President, M3M Foundation, and Ms. Rajni Devi, President, Govind Sagar Block Level Federation (BLF), Bangana, who also oversees RLC Bangana.



Sharing her message, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation, stated,“Payal@40 is not just an initiative, but a commitment towards dignity, self-reliance, and sustainable livelihoods for rural women. Announced in Banaras (Varanasi), this initiative aims to empower 40,000 women across the country. By working closely with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and rural youth in regions like Bangana, we are dedicated to driving meaningful change at the grassroots level. This partnership will not only create livelihood opportunities but will also lay a strong foundation for the social and economic empowerment of rural families.”



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan reiterated M3M Foundation's commitment to empowering rural communities through focused interventions in women's empowerment and youth development. He emphasized that this partnership for operating RLC Bangana under“Payal@40” will create long-term social and economic impact by strengthening grassroots institutions and promoting skill-based livelihood opportunities. He also expressed gratitude to the Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission, and all officials and representatives for providing this opportunity.



Block Development Officer (BDO) Shri Kishori Lal Verma and Ms. Rajni Devi expressed their appreciation to M3M Foundation and stated that this collaboration will significantly enhance the capacity of SHGs and rural youth, enabling them to become self-reliant and economically independent.



This MoU marks an important milestone in advancing inclusive development and ensuring sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural families in Bangana Block, District Una. Under this initiative, M3M Foundation is committed to creating livelihood opportunities for more than 2,500 women across Bangana Block over the next three years.



The ceremony was held in the presence of Shri Kishori Lal Verma (BDO, Bangana), along with other government representatives and M3M Foundation officials Javid Mir and Rishi Bhatnagar.

About M3M Foundation

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 22 states and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.