Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Minister Of Foreign Affairs, European Union And Cooperation Of Spain

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, Jose Manuel Albares.

During the call, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes in a peaceful manner.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to stop the unjustified Iranian attacks on Qatar and other countries in the region, warning against the irresponsible targeting of vital infrastructure, particularly related to water, food, and energy facilities.

HE also emphasized the necessity of strengthening coordination, intensifying joint efforts, returning to the negotiating table, and prioritizing reason and wisdom to contain the crisis, to ensure global energy security, freedom of navigation, environmental safety, and to preserve regional stability.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain expressed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar, stressing the importance of de-escalation, preserving infrastructure and civilian facilities, and ensuring the safety of the energy sector.