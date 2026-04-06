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Minister Of Environment And Climate Change Meets Ambassador Of France
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met with Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar Arnaud Pescheux the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, particularly in the fields of environment and climate change, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
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