Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Norwegian Counterpart

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, received a phone call from HE Jonas Gahr Store, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway.

During the call, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its dangerous repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed, during the call, the necessity of stopping Iran's unjustified aggressions against Qatar and the countries of the region, warning in this context of the consequences of the irresponsible targeting of vital infrastructure, particularly that related to water and food, and energy facilities.

His Excellency also emphasized the need to enhance coordination and intensify joint efforts, return to the negotiating table, and prioritize the language of reason to contain the crisis, thereby ensuring global energy security, freedom of navigation, environmental safety, and preserving regional stability.