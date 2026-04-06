Over 140 Ukrainian Drones Shot Down, Claims Russia
According to Reuters, the drones-mostly over central and southern regions-were intercepted between 8:00 pm and 11:00 pm (1700–2000 GMT) on Sunday, the ministry said.
Emergency crews were reportedly working to restore power to nearly half a million households affected by outages linked to the attacks.
The ministry also said a drone strike killed a civil defence volunteer in Russia's border region of Belgorod on Sunday evening, an area frequently targeted by Ukrainian forces.
Drones additionally hit a residential building in the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk.
Novorossiysk Mayor Andrei Kravchenko said debris from the drones struck a high-rise apartment building, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
In eastern Ukraine, Andrei Chertkov, head of the Russia-installed administration, said power had been restored in the two major cities of Donetsk and Makiivka following Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure.
kk/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment