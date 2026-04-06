Over 140 Ukrainian Drones Shot Down, Claims Russia

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia's Defence Ministry says its air defence units shot down 148 Ukrainian drones across different parts of the country within three hours, media reports said on Monday.

According to Reuters, the drones-mostly over central and southern regions-were intercepted between 8:00 pm and 11:00 pm (1700–2000 GMT) on Sunday, the ministry said.

Emergency crews were reportedly working to restore power to nearly half a million households affected by outages linked to the attacks.

The ministry also said a drone strike killed a civil defence volunteer in Russia's border region of Belgorod on Sunday evening, an area frequently targeted by Ukrainian forces.

Drones additionally hit a residential building in the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk.

Novorossiysk Mayor Andrei Kravchenko said debris from the drones struck a high-rise apartment building, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

In eastern Ukraine, Andrei Chertkov, head of the Russia-installed administration, said power had been restored in the two major cities of Donetsk and Makiivka following Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure.

kk/sa