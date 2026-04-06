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Medical Equipment Worth 130M Afs Procured For Nimroz Hospital

Medical Equipment Worth 130M Afs Procured For Nimroz Hospital


2026-04-06 08:47:52
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ZARANJ (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Monday announced that medical equipment worth nearly 130 million afghanis has been procured for the provincial hospital in northwestern Nimroz.

In a statement, the ministry said:“Following the construction and inauguration of the new Nimroz Provincial Hospital, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, Minister of Public Health, through sustained efforts and in cooperation with Sheikh Abdullah bin Al Thani, an Arab donor, has secured a range of medical equipment valued at 130 million afghanis for the facility.”

According to the statement, the advanced equipment-including CT scanners, MRI machines, and other essential devices-will be installed and made operational in the near future.

This is expected to significantly enhance healthcare service delivery and improve access to medical care for the residents of Nimroz.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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