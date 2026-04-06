Minor Girl Murdered Over 'Social Stigma' In Ranchi Body Secretly Cremated In Gaya Two Held

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, April 6 (IANS) In a chilling case that has shocked Jharkhand, Ranchi Police have uncovered the murder of a minor girl who was allegedly killed by a man and his son over what they described as“social stigma”.

The accused then secretly transported her body to Gaya in Bihar and cremated it in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The case came to light during an investigation into the girl's sudden disappearance from the Ratu Police Station area. What initially appeared to be a missing person case soon turned into a murder probe, exposing a deeply disturbing crime committed within the confines of a home.

According to police, the prime accused, Subodh Pathak -- a resident of Jhakhra Tand in Ratu, Ranchi -- had brought the girl from a poor family nearly eight years ago and raised her like his own daughter. However, a few days ago, she went missing under suspicious circumstances. When neighbours questioned the family, they failed to provide any clear explanation, raising alarm in the locality.

Tensions escalated on the night of April 2, when villagers gathered outside the accused's residence, suspecting foul play.

Acting on the information, police launched an inquiry and conducted a search of the house with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, though initial findings yielded nothing.

An FIR was registered on April 3, and a special investigation team was formed under the direction of the SSP, Ranchi. Using technical surveillance and other leads, police zeroed in on Subodh Pathak and his son Rahul Pathak, who were subsequently detained and interrogated.

During sustained questioning, the duo confessed to the crime. They revealed that the girl was murdered inside their home and that her body was later transported to Gaya in a hired ambulance, where it was cremated to eliminate evidence.

Police said the accused cited“lok-laj” (fear of social stigma) as the motive.

According to their statement, the girl had developed contact through Instagram with Rahul Pathak's brother-in-law, which later turned into a close relationship. Enraged by this, the father and son allegedly conspired and killed her.

The police have seized the ambulance used to transport the body. The driver, identified as Pintu Kumar Singh, told investigators that Subodh Pathak had claimed his“13-year-old daughter” had died and hired the vehicle to take her to Gaya for last rites.

Authorities have also recovered two mobile phones from the accused, which are being examined for further evidence.

Ratu Police Station in-charge Adikant Mahto, along with Sub-Inspectors Mahesh Prasad Kushwaha, Santosh Yadav, and Anuranjan Kumar, played a crucial role in cracking the case.

Both accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police said further investigation is underway to gather additional evidence and establish the full sequence of events.