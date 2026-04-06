TN Govt Engaged In Corruption, Appeasement Politics: Rajasthan CM In Coimbatore

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore/Jaipur, April 6 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday addressed people hailing from the desert state at an event in Coimbatore and alleged that the present Tamil Nadu government is engaged in corruption and appeasement politics.

He remarked that a similar approach was witnessed during the previous Congress government in Rajasthan.“We must reject such politics and work towards strengthening governance that prioritises development,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has identified farmers, youth, women, and labourers as the four key pillars of the country and is working with priority for their holistic development. Under his leadership, the nation is progressing at a rapid pace, with a strong focus on the welfare of all sections of society, he added.

Extending greetings on the 47th Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sharma emphasised that the Rajasthan government is committed to the upliftment of every section of society.“In Rajasthan, we are ensuring uninterrupted water and electricity supply, while also creating ample employment opportunities for the youth,” he said.

CM Sharma appealed to the public to ensure the victory of NDA candidate from Coimbatore North, Vanathi Srinivasan, urging voters to cast their votes in large numbers in her favour.

During the event, he also interacted with expatriate Rajasthanis and appreciated their continued connection with their home state. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited the Perur Pateeswarar Temple in Coimbatore, where he offered prayers to Lord Shiva. He prayed for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the nation and Rajasthan.

CM Sharma received a grand welcome upon his arrival in Coimbatore, with BJP workers and local residents greeting him with floral garlands. The event was attended by local public representatives and a large number of expatriate Rajasthanis.