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WCM-Q Grand Rounds discusses link between oral and systemic health
(MENAFN- Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar) Doha – April 6, 2026: The powerful connection between oral health and systemic health was discussed at the latest edition of Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar’s Grand Rounds Live Webinar Series.
Dr. Zainab Malaki, a consultant in periodontology at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (GSFT) and an honorary senior clinical lecturer at King’s College London, U.K., delivered a presentation titled “Navigating the Link Between the Mouth and Body.”
The relationship between oral and systemic health is rooted in the understanding that the mouth is not separate from general health. As a result, conditions in the mouth, particularly gum disease, can both influence and be influenced by overall health.
Dr. Malaki’s presentation explored this connection, highlighting how periodontitis, a severe gum inflammation that can lead to tooth loss and other serious health complications, impacts systemic health. She also examined whether this relationship reflects association or causation and discussed key modifiable risk factors, emphasizing the importance of adopting a multidisciplinary, patient-centered approach to care.
Dr. Malaki said: “Periodontitis is a multifactorial condition that shares many risk factors with other inflammatory conditions within the body. There is plenty of evidence to support that treating periodontitis may not only protect teeth but also safeguard overall health. This includes conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease (CVD). Assessing for gum disease should be part of the wider multidisciplinary care for patients presenting with diabetes or CVD. Studies also support the importance of diet and nutrition. We have moved away from one-size-fits-all treatment to a more precise, personalized and holistic approach to managing patients with periodontitis.”
“Dental and medical teams should be encouraged and empowered to identify patients at risk. In turn, patients and the public should be empowered to understand that bleeding gums may signal a deeper systemic risk. They should also be made aware of the risks associated with periodontitis and other systemic conditions. The earlier these conditions are identified, the better they can be managed, helping to improve the quality of life for the patient and reducing the financial burden,” she added.
The WCM-Q Grand Rounds are delivered by WCM-Q’s Division of Continuing Professional Development and are aimed at physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, allied health practitioners, students, researchers and educators. The lecture series offers high-quality continuing medical education and professional development opportunities across a range of multidisciplinary topics.
The webinar was accredited locally by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Healthcare Professions – Accreditation Section and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).
Dr. Zainab Malaki, a consultant in periodontology at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (GSFT) and an honorary senior clinical lecturer at King’s College London, U.K., delivered a presentation titled “Navigating the Link Between the Mouth and Body.”
The relationship between oral and systemic health is rooted in the understanding that the mouth is not separate from general health. As a result, conditions in the mouth, particularly gum disease, can both influence and be influenced by overall health.
Dr. Malaki’s presentation explored this connection, highlighting how periodontitis, a severe gum inflammation that can lead to tooth loss and other serious health complications, impacts systemic health. She also examined whether this relationship reflects association or causation and discussed key modifiable risk factors, emphasizing the importance of adopting a multidisciplinary, patient-centered approach to care.
Dr. Malaki said: “Periodontitis is a multifactorial condition that shares many risk factors with other inflammatory conditions within the body. There is plenty of evidence to support that treating periodontitis may not only protect teeth but also safeguard overall health. This includes conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease (CVD). Assessing for gum disease should be part of the wider multidisciplinary care for patients presenting with diabetes or CVD. Studies also support the importance of diet and nutrition. We have moved away from one-size-fits-all treatment to a more precise, personalized and holistic approach to managing patients with periodontitis.”
“Dental and medical teams should be encouraged and empowered to identify patients at risk. In turn, patients and the public should be empowered to understand that bleeding gums may signal a deeper systemic risk. They should also be made aware of the risks associated with periodontitis and other systemic conditions. The earlier these conditions are identified, the better they can be managed, helping to improve the quality of life for the patient and reducing the financial burden,” she added.
The WCM-Q Grand Rounds are delivered by WCM-Q’s Division of Continuing Professional Development and are aimed at physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, allied health practitioners, students, researchers and educators. The lecture series offers high-quality continuing medical education and professional development opportunities across a range of multidisciplinary topics.
The webinar was accredited locally by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Healthcare Professions – Accreditation Section and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).
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