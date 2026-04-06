Leading Missouri And Illinois Criminal Defense Law Firm Welcomes Attorney Joshua Boardman To The Team

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Combs Waterkotte, a leading criminal defense law firm in Missouri and Illinois, is proud to announce the addition of Joshua Boardman as an associate attorney to the firm's growing Missouri and Illinois criminal defense lawyer team. Boardman brings substantial courtroom experience, a broad litigation background, and a deep familiarity with the courts and communities of both Missouri and Illinois, further strengthening the firm's ability to defend individuals facing criminal charges throughout the region.

At Combs Waterkotte, Boardman focuses on defending clients charged at the felony, misdemeanor, and municipal levels. His practice is grounded in the belief that every client deserves strategic guidance, responsive counsel, and a serious defense when the stakes are at their highest. That approach aligns with Combs Waterkotte's commitment to delivering powerful, trial-ready criminal defense representation across Missouri and Illinois with the preparation, precision, and advocacy serious cases demand.

Boardman is an experienced courtroom advocate who has represented clients in both Missouri and Illinois at every stage of a case. His experience includes arguing dispositive motions, negotiating with prosecutors, conducting depositions, participating in trial, and helping guide matters through the appeals process. That breadth of experience gives him a clear understanding of how cases develop from the earliest stages through final resolution and allows him to build defense strategies tailored to the facts, the forum, and the pressure points that often define the outcome of a case.

Before joining Combs Waterkotte, Boardman practiced at a leading law firm serving Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. There, he handled a diverse range of matters, including criminal defense, orders of protection, family law, and civil litigation. That experience sharpened his ability to examine evidence closely, assess risk, counsel clients through difficult decisions, and pursue effective litigation strategies in high-stakes situations. His work on both sides of the Mississippi River also reinforces Combs Waterkotte's reach for clients seeking a criminal defense attorney in Missouri or Illinois.

Boardman's connection to the region makes him a natural fit for the firm's cross-border criminal defense practice. Having lived in Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri, and the St. Louis area, he brings familiarity with the communities, court systems, and clients that shape criminal cases across both states. That regional perspective strengthens the firm's ability to provide localized, informed, and strategic representation to individuals accused of crimes in Missouri and Illinois.

His addition marks another step in Combs Waterkotte's continued growth as a criminal defense firm serving clients across Missouri and Illinois. As the firm expands its footprint and continues building a deep bench of trial-ready attorneys, Boardman adds another layer of courtroom strength, litigation experience, and strategic advocacy to a team known for serious preparation and relentless defense of its clients' rights.

About Combs Waterkotte

Combs Waterkotte is a criminal defense law firm representing clients across Missouri and Illinois. The firm provides strategic, trial-focused representation for individuals facing misdemeanor, felony, municipal, and other serious criminal charges. With offices serving clients in both states, Combs Waterkotte is committed to protecting the rights of the accused through experienced advocacy, thorough preparation, and a client-focused approach.