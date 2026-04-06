Progress Report A Bundle Of Lies: Cong's Satheesan Tears Into Kerala CM Vijayan

MENAFN - IANS) Idukki, April 6 (IANS) Mounting a sharp and wide-ranging attack on the ruling Left in Kerala, Leader of the Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, on Monday dismissed the government's progress report as a "bundle of lies,” alleging that key achievements have been exaggerated while major failures were deliberately concealed ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls.

Satheesan said the report itself had“shrunk from 38 pages to 24,” reflecting what he described as an attempt to hide the truth.

He challenged the government's flagship housing claim, pointing out that while five lakh houses were promised in 2016, only around 4.5 lakh were actually built in ten years.

In contrast, he said, the government led by Oommen Chandy completed nearly five lakh houses within five years.

The Opposition leader also accused the LDF of reneging on welfare commitments.

The promise to raise social security pensions from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000 and eventually Rs 2,500 remained largely unfulfilled, he said, alleging that the increase was implemented only on the eve of elections.

Similar criticism was levelled over the failure to ensure Rs 250 support price for rubber.

In the health sector, Satheesan alleged that several schemes launched during the previous UDF regime, including Karunya, had been weakened or discontinued, pushing the system“onto a ventilator.”

He further claimed that subsidies for fishermen had been slashed despite rising fuel costs, and that a Rs 12,000 crore package for the sector existed only on paper.

Taking aim at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Satheesan accused him of falsely claiming credit for major infrastructure projects such as the Vizhinjam port, which he said had been initiated under the UDF government.

He also criticised the handling of land issues in Idukki, calling the claim that all disputes had been resolved a“blatant lie,” with title deed and forest land cases still pending.

The Opposition leader painted a grim picture of governance, citing vacancies in universities, falling farm incomes, and failed procurement systems.

He alleged that the government's report was“a heap of falsehoods,” while asserting that the“people's court” would deliver its verdict on polling day.

Satheesan also accused the CPI(M) of spreading misinformation on financial issues related to Wayanad and raised serious allegations regarding the misuse of funds collected in the name of martyrs.

He questioned the ruling party's stance on organisations like SDPI and criticised both Left and BJP leaders, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, for what he termed political opportunism.

Calling for responsible public discourse, Satheesan said the UDF remains committed to clear and accountable governance, contrasting it with what he described as the“arrogance and deception” of the ruling dispensation.