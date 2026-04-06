Ethiopian Ambassador: Uaeethiopia Relations Advancing Toward Strategic Horizons: Abiy Ahmed's Visit Signals Solidarity With The UAE Amid Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,April 2026 - Ethiopia's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Dr. Jamal Baker Abdullah, described Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's recent visit to the UAE as a defining moment in bilateral relations - one that has moved the partnership into a bold new strategic era.

Below is the full text of the ambassador's interview with Iris Media:

On PM Abiy's Recent Visit to the UAE Amidst Regional Tensions

“The recent visit of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the UAE marks a historic milestone in bilateral relations. It is particularly significant as it is the first visit of its kind by a head of state during the current securty situation facing the UAE, aiming to express full solidarity with the country,” Ambassador Abdullah said.

“The visit carries important strategic implications, reaffirming Ethiopia's firm support for the UAE and its full solidarity during these difficult times. Ethiopia condemns the continued Iranian attacks targeting the security and stability of the UAE and the wider Gulf region. We reiterate our country's commitment to supporting the UAE based on the principles of sovereignty, regional stability, and the rejection of escalation.”

“The UAE continues to play a growing role as a regional stabilizing power and a trusted partner in the Horn of Africa. This partnership has contributed to boosting trade between Asia and Africa, developing ports and supply chains, supporting food security initiatives, and expanding economic cooperation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's visit reflects a broader strategic step that goes beyond bilateral ties toward reshaping regional balances, strengthening alliances against shared challenges, and reinforcing economic integration between the Gulf and Africa.”

“The condemnation of these attacks underscores clear political alignment and sends a strong message of support for regional security and stability. It also highlights the importance of joint coordination in combating terrorism, safeguarding vital maritime corridors such as the Bab el-Mandeb, and addressing external destabilizing influences.”

On Deepening Economic Ties with the UAE:

“The UAE is among Ethiopia's leading economic and investment partners, with more than 127 Emirati companies operating in the Ethiopian market. These investments play a direct role in advancing sustainable development, boosting economic growth, creating jobs, and improving living standards,” the ambassador stated.

“UAE investments in Ethiopia reached approximately USD 2.9 billion by the end of 2022. With a population exceeding 130 million, Ethiopia represents a vast and promising market for Emirati exports, while also serving as a key gateway for UAE investments into East Africa.”

“Especially given Ethiopia's landlocked geography, the ports and logistics sector represents the cornerstone of our partnership. DP World plays a pivotal role through major projects aimed at connecting Ethiopia to regional ports. The Berbera–Addis Ababa corridor stands as a model of advanced logistics integration and a key driver of trade and economic growth in the region.”

On PM Abiy's Ambitious Vision for Tourism and Aviation:

“The Ethiopian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, is implementing a comprehensive strategy to develop the tourism sector and enhance its global appeal. This includes major projects to diversify tourism offerings, rehabilitate cities - capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa and more than 70 cities across the country - develop artificial lakes and modern entertainment zones, and establish integrated eco-resorts offering high-end tourism experiences.”

“Ethiopia's rich natural and cultural assets position it as a promising destination for both tourists and investors. We are strengthening tourism infrastructure, providing investment incentives, and enhancing air connectivity with the UAE, which plays a crucial role in positioning Addis Ababa as a hub linking Africa and the Middle East.”“We are building the largest airport in Africa, with a capacity of 110 million passengers annually and an estimated cost of USD 12.5 billion. This project is expected to mark a major transformation in Africa's aviation sector and will further establish Ethiopia as a regional and global hub for air transport and trade.”

Looking Ahead:

“UAE–Ethiopia relations are steadily advancing toward broader horizons of cooperation and strategic partnership, guided by a shared vision of development, stability, and prosperity. The coming phase will witness further high-impact initiatives serving the mutual interests of both nations and strengthening their presence on the global stage.”