Powering Community: Ampere Electric Rescues Local Frozen Yogurt Shop FRIOCUP Following Critical Electrical Failure
The trouble began just three weeks after Friocup Frozen Yogurt's initial grand opening. A catastrophic electrical panel failure caused a total system shutdown, forcing the shop to shutter its operations indefinitely. Upon hearing of the struggle, Shane Viggiani, owner of Ampere Electric, personally visited the site and committed to rebuilding the shop's power system entirely free of charge.
“I am so thankful for what Ampere Electric did for us; they are amazing people,” said Daniela Solis, owner of Friocup Frozen Yogurt.“I feel like they are now a part of my family and a part of the Friocup story. Because of them, our machines are running again and we can finally welcome back our neighbors.”
“We still operate with the heart of a family business,” said Viggiani.“Our commitment to the safety and success of our neighbors has remained the same since 1987. Helping them get the lights back on wasn't just a job; it was about protecting the spirit of our community.”
About Ampere Electric
Established in 1987, Ampere Electric is a premier Las Vegas Electrician (NV License C-2 #88495) serving the Greater Las Vegas area. As a third-generation family-owned business, they are dedicated to providing 24-hour emergency services and expert residential and commercial electrical solutions.
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