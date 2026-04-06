Indydog Selected To Launch New Campaign For Major National Online Retailer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- IndyDog, a Houston-based outsourced sales and consulting firm, is proud to announce the launch of a new campaign on behalf of one of the nation's leading online retailers. The partnership expands IndyDog's portfolio of national client relationships and reinforces its position as a top provider of face-to-face customer acquisition services in Texas.

The collaboration was driven by IndyDog's strong performance record, consistent client satisfaction, and reputation for delivering high-quality market representation. With proven results across the Houston market and a growing leadership bench, IndyDog was selected to support the retailer's business-focused division in driving customer engagement and expanding its market share throughout Houston and the surrounding areas.

“We are incredibly proud to begin this partnership and represent one of the world's most respected and innovative organizations,” said Jasen Webb, President of IndyDog.“Our team has worked relentlessly to set a standard of professionalism, performance, and integrity. Taking on this campaign is a testament to the results we've delivered and the trust we've earned.”

Through this new initiative, IndyDog will work directly with local business customers to share the value, efficiency, and tailored purchasing solutions offered by the retailer's business platform-tools designed to streamline operations, simplify procurement, and support long-term organizational growth.

“Houston is an exciting and diverse market, and we are thrilled to help this client reach even more customers here,” Webb added.“We look forward to bringing strong results to this campaign, continuing to grow our organization, and expanding opportunities for our team.”

This partnership reflects IndyDog's continued momentum following multiple milestones, including the opening of its second Houston office and the celebration of its third business anniversary. With a proven model and a strong team, the firm plans to pursue additional growth initiatives and client partnerships in the months ahead.

Learn more about IndyDog on their website. Follow their team on Instagram and LinkedIn.