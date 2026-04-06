JD-U Workers Urge Nitish Kumar To Make His Son Nishant Bihar's CM
While discussions persist about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar moving to the Rajya Sabha, potentially paving the way for a BJP-led chief minister in the state, workers of the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) are projecting a different demand altogether.
A section of JD(U) cadres has been openly advocating that Nitish Kumar hand over the Chief Minister's post to his son, Nishant Kumar.
The demand has been repeatedly raised through posters, slogans, and public demonstrations.
On Monday, party workers once again raised slogans in his support.
The development unfolded when Nitish Kumar arrived at the inauguration ceremony of a newly constructed guest house for members of the Legislative Council in Patna.
While the event initially echoed with chants of“Nitish Kumar Zindabad,” it soon shifted to“Bihar ka CM Nishant Kumar Zindabad.”
Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also present on the dais.
The Chief Minister acknowledged the crowd with a smile and proceeded with the event.
Meanwhile, political circles are abuzz with speculation that Nitish Kumar could take oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 10, following his resignation from the Legislative Council.
Sources suggest that a new government formation in Bihar may take shape after the conclusion of Kharmas, though no official confirmation has been issued so far.
Deliberations between the BJP and JD(U) on portfolio allocation are reportedly ongoing, with key positions, including the Home Department and the Assembly Speaker, yet to be finalised.
Amid these developments, discussions around Nishant Kumar's potential elevation have further heated the political atmosphere.
Nitish Kumar inaugurated a modern guest house at the MLC quarters in Patna.
The facility is equipped with contemporary amenities, including a library and a cafeteria, to enhance convenience for public representatives and visitors.
The event was attended by several senior leaders, including Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh, Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, and ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Ashok Choudhary.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Shravan Kumar stated that the new facility has been designed to accommodate legislators' guests, including dignitaries and visiting representatives from other states.
He added that such infrastructure improvements would help streamline administrative functioning.
Overall, while speculation continues to swirl, no official announcement has been made regarding any leadership transition in Bihar.
However, the growing chorus within JD(U) in favour of Nishant Kumar has added a new dimension to the state's already charged political landscape.
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