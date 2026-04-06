JD-U Workers Urge Nitish Kumar To Make His Son Nishant Bihar's CM​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 6 (IANS) Political turbulence continues to intensify in Bihar amid growing speculation over a possible leadership change.​

While discussions persist about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar moving to the Rajya Sabha, potentially paving the way for a BJP-led chief minister in the state, workers of the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) are projecting a different demand altogether.​

A section of JD(U) cadres has been openly advocating that Nitish Kumar hand over the Chief Minister's post to his son, Nishant Kumar.​

The demand has been repeatedly raised through posters, slogans, and public demonstrations.​

On Monday, party workers once again raised slogans in his support.​

The development unfolded when Nitish Kumar arrived at the inauguration ceremony of a newly constructed guest house for members of the Legislative Council in Patna.​

While the event initially echoed with chants of“Nitish Kumar Zindabad,” it soon shifted to“Bihar ka CM Nishant Kumar Zindabad.”​

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also present on the dais.​

The Chief Minister acknowledged the crowd with a smile and proceeded with the event.​

Meanwhile, political circles are abuzz with speculation that Nitish Kumar could take oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 10, following his resignation from the Legislative Council.​

Sources suggest that a new government formation in Bihar may take shape after the conclusion of Kharmas, though no official confirmation has been issued so far.​

Deliberations between the BJP and JD(U) on portfolio allocation are reportedly ongoing, with key positions, including the Home Department and the Assembly Speaker, yet to be finalised.​

Amid these developments, discussions around Nishant Kumar's potential elevation have further heated the political atmosphere.​

Nitish Kumar inaugurated a modern guest house at the MLC quarters in Patna.​

The facility is equipped with contemporary amenities, including a library and a cafeteria, to enhance convenience for public representatives and visitors.​

The event was attended by several senior leaders, including Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh, Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, and ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Ashok Choudhary.​

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Shravan Kumar stated that the new facility has been designed to accommodate legislators' guests, including dignitaries and visiting representatives from other states.​

He added that such infrastructure improvements would help streamline administrative functioning.​

Overall, while speculation continues to swirl, no official announcement has been made regarding any leadership transition in Bihar.​

However, the growing chorus within JD(U) in favour of Nishant Kumar has added a new dimension to the state's already charged political landscape.​