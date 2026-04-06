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NASA’s Artemis II Spacecraft Enters Lunar Gravity Zone
(MENAFN) Astronauts aboard NASA’s Artemis II mission achieved a significant breakthrough on Monday as they entered the Moon’s sphere of influence, where lunar gravity becomes stronger than Earth’s pull, according to reports.
This milestone was reached four days, six hours, and two minutes after launch, with the spacecraft positioned roughly 62,800 kilometers (39,000 miles) from the Moon and about 373,400 kilometers (232,000 miles) away from Earth.
The mission is set to reach another crucial phase later Monday, when the crew travels to the far side of the Moon—taking humans farther into space than ever before.
“We’re all extremely excited for tomorrow,” Lori Glaze, the deputy associate administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission, said on Sunday. “Our flight operations team and our science team are ready for the first lunar flyby in more than 50 years.”
This mission marks a historic return to human lunar exploration, as the Artemis II crew becomes the first to head toward the Moon in over 50 years, following the conclusion of the Apollo program in 1972.
This milestone was reached four days, six hours, and two minutes after launch, with the spacecraft positioned roughly 62,800 kilometers (39,000 miles) from the Moon and about 373,400 kilometers (232,000 miles) away from Earth.
The mission is set to reach another crucial phase later Monday, when the crew travels to the far side of the Moon—taking humans farther into space than ever before.
“We’re all extremely excited for tomorrow,” Lori Glaze, the deputy associate administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission, said on Sunday. “Our flight operations team and our science team are ready for the first lunar flyby in more than 50 years.”
This mission marks a historic return to human lunar exploration, as the Artemis II crew becomes the first to head toward the Moon in over 50 years, following the conclusion of the Apollo program in 1972.
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