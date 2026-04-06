White House's 'Press Lid' Sparks Speculation Over Trump's Health: Recent Issues Explained

MENAFN - Live Mint) The White House on 4 April declared a press "lid", indicating that no public appearances or press access to US President Donald Trump were expected for the rest of the day. Following the declaration, social media was flooded with speculations regarding Trump's health, with many claiming that he was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre following a medical emergency.

However, the White House denied these rumours with spokesperson Steven Cheung stating on X,“There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office.”

| 'Trump is dead' trends again: Here's why sepeculation continues on social media Trump's major health issues

While Trump may not have been taken to the Walter Reed hospital this time, it is undeniable that he is suffering from several health issues. Trump, who's turning 80 in June this year, is suffering from Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), according to a Reuters report.

In July last year, the White House announced that the US President had swelling in his lower legs and bruising on his right hand after several of his photographs emerged showing him with swollen ankles and makeup covering the affected part of his hand. CVI is a benign and common medical condition, especially common in people over the age of 70, said Trump's physician, Sean Barbabella. In CVI, the veins in the legs struggle to send blood back up to the heart. This condition is caused by weakened or damaged one-way valves in the vein.

| Why did Donald Trump skip Easter Sunday events?

Barbella also noted that Trump has had bruising on the back of his right hand, which has been described as "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

Later in October, the US President underwent an MRI, six months after he underwent a physical in April, before he departed for the Middle East. While he declined to elaborate on why he underwent an MRI and what his physicians were looking for, he did say that the results were "perfect."

However, in December 2025, the White House released a statement regarding his MRI scan, CBS News reported. The White House said that he underwent "advanced imaging" of his abdomen and cardiovascular system for "preventative" reasons. His physician noted that the president's cardiovascular imaging "is perfectly normal," and his abdominal imaging“is also perfectly normal.”

| Trump health: White House shares update on MRI report amid buzz-details here

Reports suggest that Trump also seems to be suffering from high cholesterol, after he underwent a physical last year in April. According to a Reuters report, Barbella noted that Trump has a history of "well-controlled" high cholesterol and is taking two medications to address it.

Trump's physician has often stated that the president is fit to serve the country after several physical exams. This comes after Trump became the oldest person in US history to be elected president. He was 78 years old when he won the election and took office in January last year. Concerns over Trump's health have often been raised and put in stark comparison to those of his predecessor, Joe Biden, whom Trump claimed was unfit to lead the office.