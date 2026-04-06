Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

King, Spain PM Discuss Regional Developments


2026-04-06 08:03:17
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 6 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call on Monday from President of the Government of Spain Pedro S?nchez, and discussed the dangerous repercussions of current regional tensions.
His Majesty called for an immediate end to Iranian aggression against Jordan and a number of Arab states, and respect for the sovereignty of nations, warning of the dangers of prolonging the conflict and exacerbating the economic burden on the region and the world.
The King also warned of the danger of the situation in the region being exploited as a pretext to create new facts on the ground in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza.

MENAFN06042026000117011021ID1110946696



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search