King, Spain PM Discuss Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 6 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call on Monday from President of the Government of Spain Pedro S?nchez, and discussed the dangerous repercussions of current regional tensions.His Majesty called for an immediate end to Iranian aggression against Jordan and a number of Arab states, and respect for the sovereignty of nations, warning of the dangers of prolonging the conflict and exacerbating the economic burden on the region and the world.The King also warned of the danger of the situation in the region being exploited as a pretext to create new facts on the ground in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza.